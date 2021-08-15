Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Drops By 56.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 15,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $50.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
