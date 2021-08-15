Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 58.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

BYDDY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 110,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,621. BYD has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $72.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

