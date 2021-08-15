Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Decreases By 49.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CAPR opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 6.50.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
