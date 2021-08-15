Short Interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Decreases By 72.1%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,556. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

