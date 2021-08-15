Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Declines By 66.5%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,918. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

