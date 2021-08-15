Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rises By 95.8%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,592 shares of company stock worth $356,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAIO stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.24.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
