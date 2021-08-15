Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rises By 95.8%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,592 shares of company stock worth $356,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.24.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

