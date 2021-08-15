Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Rises By 103.9%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the July 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.76 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.