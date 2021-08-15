Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Drops By 61.0%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

