Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 65.9%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GEBRF stock remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.41.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.