Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 65.9%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GEBRF stock remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and wind generation projects. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

