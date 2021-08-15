Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Rises By 171.2%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the July 15th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

