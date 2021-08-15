Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases By 122.2%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,220,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.