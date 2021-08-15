Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Drops By 90.4%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,539,600 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 16,037,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Optec International stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 7,636,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,786,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

