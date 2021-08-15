Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Expands By 5,000.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

