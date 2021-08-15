Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Expands By 5,000.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

