Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Rises By 100.0%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PAO Severstal stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. PAO Severstal has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

