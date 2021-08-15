Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Rises By 94.7%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,475. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.