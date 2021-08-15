Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Rises By 94.7%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,475. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc is a Fintech advisory company engages in payment services specializes in cloud-based EMV Host acquiring and issuing solutions to banks, telecoms, and enterprise customers. It provides Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the retail, Mtickets.events for the event management industry, Check21SAAS.com a remote deposit check solution for X9 clearing and Genopay, a QR Code transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions and processing.

