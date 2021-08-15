Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Drops By 84.2%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TMOAY stock remained flat at $$4.21 on Friday. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.