Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Expands By 114.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

VGI opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.