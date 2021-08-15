Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Expands By 256.6%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,227. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 365,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

