Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Declines By 87.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.