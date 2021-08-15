ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given “Hold” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.00 million, a PE ratio of 391.67, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 12.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

