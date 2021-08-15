Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SIBE remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 32,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. Sibling Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc is an education company, which provides virtual and classroom learning to help students across the globe transform the way they learn. The company focuses on learning enhancement through the use of multiple teaching, learning, and assessment methods. Its operations include professional development for the teaching profession, educational technology offerings, online curriculum, platform for open online courses, and academic and skills credentialing.

