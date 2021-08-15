Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Short Interest Update

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SIBE remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 32,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. Sibling Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Sibling Group
