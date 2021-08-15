Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

SMTS stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth $522,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

