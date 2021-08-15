SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.14 ($0.64). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.38 ($0.62), with a volume of 774,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The company has a market capitalization of £559.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

