Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 7.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,310. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

