Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 408,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

