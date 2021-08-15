Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 159,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 104,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 4,341,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

