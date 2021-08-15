Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. 1,449,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

