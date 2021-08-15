Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $161.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.