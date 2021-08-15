Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ QQC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.