Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIOX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

SIOX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 570,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

