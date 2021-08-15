Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €118.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Thursday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -164.27.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.