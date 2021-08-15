Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKREF opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.60.
About Skeena Resources
