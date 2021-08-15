Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.60

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 29175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

