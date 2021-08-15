Slow Capital Inc. Buys 3,025 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

