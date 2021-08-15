Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $486.16. 854,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

