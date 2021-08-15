Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Achieves $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

