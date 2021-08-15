Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Hits $716,546.25

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $716,546.25 and $16,459.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00027205 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.