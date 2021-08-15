SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,648. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

