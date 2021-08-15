Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $204.83 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $204.83 million and approximately $129.25 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,179,219,764 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.