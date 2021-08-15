Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.63.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.52. 3,210,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.31. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,552 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,175 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

