Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.