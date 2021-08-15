Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SOLY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

A number of analysts have commented on SOLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

