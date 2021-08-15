South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJI. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

