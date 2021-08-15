South Shore Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

URA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 237,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,781. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68.

