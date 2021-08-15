South Shore Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 281,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.40. 161,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,857. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -170.77. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

