South Shore Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

South Shore Capital Advisors cut its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for 1.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 124,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

