SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $742,106.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $742,106.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,300.00 or 1.00202093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00877884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.00 or 0.07066080 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

