SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after acquiring an additional 499,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. 1,423,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.