SPC Financial Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.99. 310,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,343. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $191.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

