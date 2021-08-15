SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $166.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

